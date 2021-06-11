Powell day care fires two employees after children seen outside secure area

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A child care center in Powell has fired two employees after two children were seen outside the center’s outdoor play area.

Mudpies & Music Child Care Center Owner & Director Kara McKamey confirmed that two employees charged with supervising children were fired after two children were able to leave the secured outdoor play area on Thursday, June 10.

The two children were seen outside the fenced outdoor play area by members of the community before being returned to the day care. It is unclear how long the children were outside the fence.

McKamey also said the incident has been reported to state licensing authorities.

A statement from the day care states a latch on a newly installed fence broke and two children briefly left the play area. No children were injured in the incident and the gate has since been repaired.

We have also reported the incident to state licensing authorities and will comply with any recommendations that they have in order to ensure that parents can remain confident that their children will be safe and secure while in our care. Mudpies and Music has been in operation in the Powell community for twenty-eight years and nothing is more important to us than the safety of the children we care for, and the trust of their parents. As the founder and owner of Mudpies and Music, and also as a mother, I understand you may have questions or concerns. I am here for you. Trust is earned through transparency, and in that light I invite you to reach out to me personally to arrange a tour of the facility, to see the changes that we’ve implemented, or to answer any questions you may have. As always, you can also check in on your children any time through our online camera system” Mudpies and Music Child Care Center Owner/Director Kara McKamey