Powell Fourth of July Parade canceled after state of emergency extended

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Powell’s Fourth of July festivities have been canceled this year.

The Powell Lions Club said the decision was made after Governor Lee’s executive order extending restrictions for mass gatherings because of COVID-19.

“Due to Governor Lee’s executive order extending restrictions for mass gatherings related to COVID-19 along with the consultation with Knox County Sheriff’s Office, we are saddened to announce this year’s Powell 4th of July will be cancelled.” Powell Lions Club

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order extending the State of Emergency related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to August 29, 2020. The order urges Tennesseans to limit social and recreational gatherings of 50 people or more.

The Lions Club says the event will be back next year.