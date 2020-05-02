Powell mother facing drug, neglect charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Powell woman is facing child neglect and drug charges after her son was found playing in the street on Wednesday.

Knoxville Police arrested Dena Stooksbury after 9 a.m. and charged her with child abuse by neglect and simple possession of heroin.

Stooksbury admitted to officers that she had used heroin before falling asleep and was awoken by her 4-year-old son. She unlocked her cell phone and gave it to him before falling back asleep. Stooksbury said she believed her mother was watching her son at the time.

When she awoke, Stooksbury was informed her child was playing in the street by himself. When KPD saw heroin in the kitchen, Stooksbury said that it was her mother’s but both of them use it. She was then taken into custody.

