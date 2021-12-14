POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County deputies say illegal drug use fueled a Sunday night parking lot smashup in Powell that damaged 13 vehicles and took out a gate at an apartment complex on Emory Road, according to a traffic crash report.

Shane Bryan Everett, 36, of Powell is accused of illegal drug use, reckless negligent driving and failure to keep a proper lane in a 28-page crash report filed Monday by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

A video recorded by a resident shows a Mini Countryman attempting to get loose after colliding with 4 vehicles on the south side of the apartment complex parking lot. The engine revs for several minutes before the car breaks loose, accelerates over a curb and green area and then slams into a parked car on the eastern side of the parking lot. Moments later, the car is seen accelerating west before slamming into 3 more cars. The suspect kept going, striking two more vehicles before making a right turn and hitting the inside of a closed front gate at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses at the scene said parked vehicles were struck hard enough to move them from their parking spaces and knock them into each other.

Everett’s was found crashed into the complex’s front gate. He was taken to the hospital for possible injuries, where a blood/alcohol/drug test was administered. Those results are pending.

Damaged vehicles include the suspect’s Mini Countryman, a 2021 Toyota Tacoma owned by Orkin, a 2015 Chevy Colorado, 2008 Toyota Tundra, 2009 Nissan Sentra, 1989 Ford Bronco, 2012 Ford Fusion, 2016 Chevy Silverado, 2018 Ford Explorer, 2020 Chevy Equinox, 2013 Ford Fusion, 2012 Toyota Tacoma, and a 2021 Volvo Sport.

The cost of damage has not been determined, but it is expected to be more than $100,000. The report says Everett is insured, as are the people whose vehicles were damaged.