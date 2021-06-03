Powell River access at Highway 25e in Claiborne County closed through Halloween

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Powell River access at Highway 25e in Claiborne County will be closed until Halloween due to bridge construction, The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said.

The access between Tazewell and Harrogate in Claiborne County will be closed until October 31, 2021. No one will be allowed under the bridge during construction.

The next nearest upstream public access is the 68 Right – Indian Creek, according to powellriverblueway.org. The nearest downstream public access is 54 Right – Gap Creek