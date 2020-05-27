Power outage affects over 20,000 KUB customers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Over 20,000 Knoxville Utility Board customers are without power after an outage Wednesday morning.

The KUB Outage Map reported 20,855 of its 214,456 customers are without power as of 10:15 a.m. Most outages are clustered along I-40 in West Knoxville and Western Avenue.

Knoxville Utility Board outage map as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. May 27

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.