KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – High winds have impacted thousands of residents in East Tennessee as a storm system was clearing out of the region. The clearing pattern began early Saturday after an overnight tornado warning for the greater Knoxville area.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, due to the high winds, there have been reports of numerous traffic lights that are either down or not working throughout the area.

“Crews are working to repair downed/inoperable lights as quickly as possible,” KPD stated in a tweet on Saturday afternoon. “If you’re traveling, please use caution.”

Thousands of customers with the Knoxville Utilities Board were also without power Saturday.

KUB sharing on its social media that wind-related damage has caused outages for more than 16,000 customers and crews were continuing to restore power.

“As damage is assessed, estimated restoration times will be available at kub.org or via our mobile app,” KUB stated.

At last check around 5 p.m., there were more than 21,000 KUB customers without power.