KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Power outages have been reported early Tuesday as thunderstorms impact the greater East Tennessee region.

The WATE 6 Storm Team tracked the storms and received reports of small-sized hail falling. Two active severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect until 6:30-7:15 a.m. A strong thunderstorm also was reportedly impacting portions of Blount, Cocke and Sevier counties through Tuesday morning.

Most of the rain and activity was headed toward the Smokies.

After several severe thunderstorms Tuesday morning, coverage of rain has diminished and severe weather is no longer anticipated, according to WATE 6 Storm Team assistant meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere.

As the storms moved fast through the region, power outages were reported.

According to the Knoxville Utilities Board power outage map, there were 2,260 customers without power as of 7:30 a.m.

For Lenoir City Utilities Board customers, there were 35 customers without power.

For Sevier County Electric System customers, there were 765 customers without power.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated frequently.