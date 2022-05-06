KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As severe weather moves through East Tennessee Friday, some power outages have been reported by area utilities agencies.

Here’s what we know so far, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board, Lenoir City Utilities Board, and the Sevier Electrical System, among others.

This story will be updated as additional information is made available.

KUB — reports around 472 customers are without power

LCUB — reports 750+ customers are without power

Sevier County Electrical System — reports 0 customers are without power.

The WATE 6 Storm Team is tracking the severe weather in the greater East Tennessee and southeast Kentucky areas. The Storm Prediction Center has increased our likelihood of severe storms to a level 3 out of 5 Risk for about half of our area with all modes of severe weather possible.