Powerball player in Cumberland County wins $250,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A winning Powerball ticket purchased at a Crossville convenience store is worth $250,000.

The player matched four out of five white numbers and the red Powerball. Because the player also chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 5, the $50,000 prize was quintupled to $250,000.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at D&R Convenience Store, 6718 Plateau Rd. in Crossville. The current estimated jackpot for Powerball is $55 million.

A Lotto America player in Wayne County matched five out of five numbers but not the Star Ball to win $20,000. The winning ticket was sold at Eastside Tobacco Store, 310 Highway 64 East in Waynesboro. The current estimated jackpot for Lotto America is $4.8 million.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.