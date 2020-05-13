Pratt’s Country Store in Fountain City to close after coronavirus exposure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Fountain City grocery store will temporarily close for a week due to exposure to COVID-19.

In a post to social media, Pratt’s Country Store said, “our inner circle has been exposed to the Coronavirus”.

As a result, Pratt’s Country Store says it will close starting Friday, May 15. The business plans to reopen the following Friday, May 22.

Until then, the store will limit customers inside the store to one at a time. Curbside pickup is also available.