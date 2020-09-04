‘Pray for our city’: Cleveland police officer and one other killed in shooting, search for suspects underway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is asking the community to come forward with tips about the shooting death of a police officer.

The FOX 8 I-Team confirms a Cleveland officer’s car was shot multiple times at W. 56th and Storer around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The officer, who has not been identified, was killed, as was one other person.

We’re told the other person was not a suspect in the case. They have also not been identified.

The officer was a 25-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Police.

“This officer was out doing what police officers do: trying to protect the people of this city and he gave his life.”

Police Chief Calvin Williams spoke about the officer outside Metro Health Medical Center overnight.

“We definitely need the prayers of the people in this city,” Chief Williams said.

“Pray for our folks. Pray for our city. Pray for his family, too.”

"This one hurts," Police Union President Jeff Follmer told FOX 8.

“This one hurts,” Police Union President Jeff Follmer told FOX 8.

Follmer says the officer died at the hospital after the shooting.

FOX 8 crews at the hospital saw one officer bringing an American flag.

Many officers with the Cleveland Division of Police came to the hospital, as did Chief Williams and Mayor Frank Jackson.

“We still have an ongoing investigation. We’re still looking for a suspect or suspects in this case,” Chief Williams said.

An area where the shooting took place remained blocked off Friday morning as police look for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME or 216-623-5464.