Prayers for Evelyn: Vigil held in honor of missing 15-month-old Sullivan County toddler

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL)- Fear and concerns raised by 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell’s disappearance caused dozens of people to gather at Cumberland Square Park Saturday evening. A vigil was held and candles were lit in honor of the missing toddler from Sullivan County, Tennessee.

The organizers behind the vigil said they were mothers themselves, with children close to Evelyn’s age. They said they didn’t believe anyone who came knew the missing child personally, but that didn’t stop them from gathering to pray.

“Everyone cares about her. Just in her community, people that never even met her,” said event organizer Olivia Wilson.

“Panic set over me. Because that’s not something you hear around here. It’s not something that would be so close to here I guess,” said Josea Selfe, who also helped plan the vigil.

With questions surrounding Evelyn’s dissappearance spreading rapidly online, widespread concern continues to grow amidst the Amber Alert investigation.

“If the community is needed for volunteer search parties, there is armies of hundreds of people waiting,” said Wilson.

Soon enough, there were dozens of candles lighting up a cold February night for Evelyn.

“If Evelyn’s out there, if you have Evelyn, just bring her home,” said Selfe. “Everybody wants to see her safe. Everybody wants to see her happy.”

“I hope and pray that, if nothing else, this helps the community,” said Wilson. “And that somewhere, somebody sees this, and they decide to do the right thing.”

