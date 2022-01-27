KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With winter weather moving through Tennessee, understanding how to drive on dangerous road conditions is vital for safety.

TDOT Spokesperson Mark Nagi, stresses the importance of taking extra precautions when driving in icy conditions.

“Don’t slam on the brakes,” said Nagi when talking about what to do when you are driving on icy roads. “That is a way to move something from bad to worse.”

Leaving extra braking room between you, and the cars you are following can make a huge difference. Icy roads make bringing your car to a complete stop more difficult.

Bridges, overpasses and on and off ramps are areas that get especially slick, and Nagi urges drivers to take extra caution in these areas.

Always be sure your car is in proper working order. “The last thing you want is to be stuck on the side of the road at night when the temperatures really are dropping, that can be a dangerous situation,” said Nagi.

Keeping a full tank of gas in your car can prevent disaster, especially if you are in a situation in which you need to leave your car running with the heat on for extended periods of time.

Keep an emergency kit with bottled water, snacks and blankets in your car at all times, even in the warmer months. “Really just anything you think you would need incase you are stuck in your vehicle for hours at a time,” said Nagi. Never put yourself in a situation in which you aren’t prepared for.