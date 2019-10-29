Premiere for Dolly Parton’s Netflix series happening in Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Country music legend and East Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton will be in her hometown Tuesday for a premiere of her upcoming Netflix series based on her songs.

The Netflix series, ” Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” is an eight-episode Dolly Parton music anthology.

A red carpet will be rolled out for film stars and Dolly herself, along with an exclusive screening for one of the installments of the series at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Before the premiere, all 8 films will be shown in a Dolly-filled film festival during the daytime for guests in the theme park.

Each installment of the series is based on a different one of Dolly’s songs.

Professional dancer, actress and singer Julianne Hough has the lead role in the film based on Dolly’s hit song, “Jolene.” She is scheduled to attend the premiere at Dollywood on Tuesday.

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” will be released on Netflix on Nov. 22.