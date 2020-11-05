Prescribed burn in Cades Cove to begin this weekend, weather permitting

CADES COVE, Tenn. (WATE) — Visitors to Cades Cove this weekend should expect to see firefighters amid the fall colors as a prescribed burn gets underway.

Nearly 690 acres in Cades Cove will be burned off over the next 3 weeks — weather permitting — under a plan by the Great Smoky Mountains National Park with the Appalachian-Piedmont-Coastal Zone fire management staff.

Photo courtesy of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The loop road and historic structures will remain open, but park officials say there could be brief delays or temporary closures to ensure public safety. Fire managers ask that drivers entering the burn zone slow down, roll up windows and turn on headlights for safety.

Firefighters and equipment will be located along Sparks Lane, Hyatt Lane, and the western end of the Cades Cove Loop Road. If weather permits, the burn will last until Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Specific locations to be burned include:

58-acre field near the Methodist Church

33-acre Upper Tater Branch field

226-acre Hyatt Lane Increase Fields

323-acre Hyatt Lane/Primitive Baptist Church field

49-acre Rowans Branch field

“Over the last 20 years, park managers have conducted these burns during the spring and fall under specific prescription parameters to safely reduce fuels, restore meadow habitats, and maintain the historic landscape of Cades Cove,” said park officials in a statement.

Park staff monitor fire weather conditions such as vegetation and soil moisture, wind speed and direction, temperature, and relative humidity to ensure that conditions meet the burn plan objectives for the site.

“These seasonal controlled burns help perpetuate native herbaceous species that provide high quality cover and foraging opportunities for a diversity of wildlife including deer, turkeys, and ground nesting birds,” the release states.

“Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Zone Fire Staff are looking forward to supporting Great Smoky Mountain National Park’s field restoration goals in Cades Cove utilizing the skilled application of prescribed fire,” said Acting Fire Management Officer Shane Paxton. “Multiple workforce divisions in the park will be participating with us and ample opportunities for viewing the burn operations exist in Cades Cove for the public.”

