President Biden approves disaster declaration for Tennessee

TENNESSEE (WATE) — President Joe Biden declared on Saturday that a “major disaster” exists in Tennessee, and has approved federal funding to help the state and local recovery efforts in areas impacted by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding from March 25 through April 3.

The action makes federal funding available to people impacted in the counties of Davidson, Williamson and Wilson.

“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-costs loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” the White House press department said in a news release.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and select nonprofit organizations on a “cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms.”

The counties that qualify for this funding include: Campbell, Cannon, Cheatham, Claiborne, Clay, Davidson, Decatur, Fentress, Grainger, Hardeman, Henderson, Hickman, Jackson, Madison, Maury, McNairy, Moore, Overton, Scott, Smith, Wayne, Williamson, and Wilson.

RELATED STORY: Rain and flooding impact Tennessee, Kentucky & Virginia on Sunday

RELATED STORY: Heavy flooding, homes evacuated in Campbell County Sunday morning

Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

According to the news release, additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.