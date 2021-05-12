President Biden to deliver remarks on COVID-19 vaccination efforts

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 07: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on job numbers from April, 2021 at the East Room of the White House May 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. U.S. economy added 266,000 jobs in April, far less than the one million jobs that was expected. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden Wednesday is set to deliver remarks on the coronavirus response and provide an update on the nationwide vaccination program.

President Biden is set to deliver the remarks at 3:30 p.m. ET. NewsNation will livestream the remarks in the player above.

This comes just a week after Biden announced his administration’s new goal of 70% of American adults getting at least one vaccine dose and 160 million being fully vaccinated by July 4.

About one in three Americans have been fully vaccinated according to data compiled by the CDC, with the pace of vaccination slowing in the recent weeks. mask mandates are slowly easing up with federal approval. Recent projections from the CDC said the United States could see a “sharp decline” in coronavirus cases by July if vaccination rates remain high and Americans follow virus prevention measures.

However, the CDC study warned of the potential for another case surge if mask-wearing, social-distancing, and vaccination rates dip.

About 116.6 million people, or 35.1% of the U.S. population, have been fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc/ BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, according to CDC data. 46.2% of the U.S. population, or 153.4 million adults had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.