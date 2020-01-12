President Donald Trump tweeting support for Iranian protesters

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WATE)- Iranian protesters taking to the streets after Tehran admitted it mistakenly shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board.
President Donald Trump tweeted support for the demonstrators on Sunday. The presidents tweet came in both English and Farsi:
“To the brave, long suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my presidency, and my administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage.”
In a separate tweet, President Trump wrote:
“The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching.”