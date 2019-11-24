President Donald Trump’s administration ordering National Parks to send rangers to aid in border protection.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WATE)- President Donald Trump’s administration has ordered park rangers from all over the country to help aid in border protection.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the Great Smoky Mountain National Parks and spoke with a representative. She tells us this order is nothing new and has been in place for a few years.

The GSMNP has already sent two Rangers earlier this year and plan on sending two more before the end of the year.

She says the Rangers help aid in the border protection for two weeks and then come home.

The trump administration asking the national parks to continue sending rangers through September 2020.