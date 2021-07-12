President of Alcoa Hwy. gentlemen’s club releases statement after shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — John R. Nichols, president of The Ball Gentlemen’s Club, Inc. released a statement following Sunday’s shooting at the club that left one dead and others injured.

Nichols says, “As you are aware an incident happened in the parking lot in the early hours of July 11, 2021. My prayers go out to the victim and to others who were injured. I share the concerns of the community in looking for real solutions to the problems of violence in the community, and look forward to meeting with the local homeowners associations, City Council members, Knoxville Police Department to find meaningful solutions. We have already provided Knoxville Police Department with all of the resources and information at our disposal and will continue to cooperate and provide any information requested.”