President Trump approves Tennessee Disaster Declaration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — President Donald Trump has approved the major disaster declaration for the state of Tennessee, FEMA says.
FEMA says federal emergency aid will be available for the areas of Tennessee affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday evening, FEMA released a statement on the funding:
Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas in the State of Tennessee affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent
FEMA Regional Administrator Gracia B. Szczech has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations.
