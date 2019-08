FILE – In this Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks on the telephone with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. In the background is a portrait of former President Andrew Jackson which Trump had installed in the first few days of his administration. President Donald Trump may have raised eyebrows over a series of racist tweets in July 2019 but it’s not the first time a U.S. president has sparked attention for racist gestures. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — President Donald Trump is expected to travel to El Paso on Wednesday, according to FAA advisories.

The trip will come after a visit to Dayton, Ohio where nine people were killed in a mass shooting, hours after the El Paso Walmart shooting, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

The FAA advisory has Trump’s visit scheduled for the afternoon.

The president’s officials schedule once he is in El Paso has not been released.