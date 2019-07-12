Breaking News
KPD: One or more suspects still at large after fatal South Knoxville shooting

President Trump: Hagerty to run in Tennessee’s U.S. Senate race

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – President Trump made an announcement Friday regarding the race for U.S. Senate in Tennessee.

The President tweeting Friday evening that Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty will run.

Hagerty emerged as a contender after former Governor and Knoxville Mayor Bill Haslam said this week he would not be running for the soon-to-be open Senate seat.

President Trump described Hagerty has “strong on crime, borders and our Second Amendment,” and that he has the President’s “complete and total endorsement.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter