President Trump: Hagerty to run in Tennessee’s U.S. Senate race

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – President Trump made an announcement Friday regarding the race for U.S. Senate in Tennessee.

The President tweeting Friday evening that Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty will run.

Hagerty emerged as a contender after former Governor and Knoxville Mayor Bill Haslam said this week he would not be running for the soon-to-be open Senate seat.

President Trump described Hagerty has “strong on crime, borders and our Second Amendment,” and that he has the President’s “complete and total endorsement.”