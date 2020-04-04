President Trump says ‘toughest’ weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 03: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions in the press briefing room with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force April 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump announced that Americans in virus hot spots should wear a mask when out in public as the death rate caused by coronavirus has nearly doubled in three days in New York City while the nation continues to reel from the impacts of COVID-19. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is warning that the county would see a lot of death ahead as the U.S. moves into what into what he says is its “toughest” weeks with the coronavirus.

At the same time the president is expressing growing impatience with social distancing guidelines and saying he’s eager to get the country reopened and its stalled economy back on track.

The number of people infected in the U.S. has exceeded 300,000, with the death toll climbing past 8,100; more than 3,500 of those deaths are in the state of New York.