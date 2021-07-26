Prices for propane have gone up instead of down this year

JOPLIN, MO – Prices for propane typically go down during the summer, but that’s not the case this year.

Unlike in past summers where the price of propane goes down around $1, they are actually going up this year.

Currently, the price of propane in Missouri is $1.97 per gallon.

$1.82 in Kansas.

And $2.08 in Oklahoma.

Not only does this affect homeowners for heating up their homes come winter, but farmers as well.

Typically farmers purchase thousands of gallons of propane during the summer so they can be stocked for the winter.

