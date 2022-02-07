KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Professional Bull Riding will buck back into Knoxville this month, pitting established riders against some of the sport’s top up-and-coming talents.

For the fourth time in history, the Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will return to Thompson-Boling Arena. The PBR Knoxville Invitational will be held on February 19, 2022.

Since 2014, the tour has featured the sport’s most promising prospects going up against established stars as they fight to return to the Premier Series, the sport’s top competition. The Knoxville Invitational will serve as one of the early events in the tour’s regular season.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. All 40 competing riders will attempt one bull each in Round 1. Following the opening round, the Top 15 will then advance to the championship round, where they will attempt one final bull, all in an effort to be crowned the event champion.

Tickets for the one-day event are on sale and ticket prices range from $15 to $175. Tickets can be purchased online at KnoxvilleTickets.com and PBR.com, at the Thompson-Boling Arena Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.