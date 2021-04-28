Pro Bull Riding to return to Knoxville this summer

Sean Willingham rides Culp Bucking Bulls/Zapata/Mendes’s Judgement Day for 83.25 during the third round of the Sacramento PBR Unleash The Beast. Photo by Andy Watson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thompson-Boling Arena will welcome back professional bull riding this summer for the fourth consecutive year.

PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Knoxville Invitational will hold events at Thompson-Boling Arena on the University of Tennessee campus at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 5 and at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

All 45 competing riders will attempt one bull each in Round 1 on Friday. The Top 30 riders from Round 1 will then return for Round 2 on Saturday afternoon. Following Round 2, the Top 15 will then advance to the championship round where they will attempt one final bull, all in an effort to be crowned the event champion.

The following COVID-19 protocols will be in place:

All fans as well as staff and competitors will be required to wear face masks inside Thompson-Boling Arena

PBR will sell limited arena capacity to fans in a POD seating format, to physically distance groups of fans and minimize fan crossover when entering and exiting their seats

Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including doors, railings, concession counters, merchandise stands, bathrooms and elevators

Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the venue at high volume areas

Mobile-only ticketing and minimal person-to-person contact where possible

Signage and physical distancing measures placed strategically throughout Thompson-Boling Arena to encourage physical distancing and health safety protocols

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10:00 a.m. and start at $15. They can be purchased online at KnoxvilleTickets.com or PBR.com, or by charge by phone at (865) 656-4444, or by calling PBR Customer Service at 1-800-732-1727.