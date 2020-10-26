Probe: Ex-Tennessee hospital worker stole $798K in supplies

by: Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee comptroller’s office says a former hospital worker is facing charges for the theft of at least $798,200 in medical supplies from the facility.

According to the comptroller’s investigation, former Maury Regional Medical Center supply chain department system coordinator Tommy John Riker was indicted this spring on theft and money laundering charges for incidents from April 2017 through September 2019.

The investigation found Riker sold the goods online and kept the cash. The report says Riker’s job duties didn’t include filling supply orders requested by hospital staff, but he manipulated the hospital inventory control system to make it appear orders were filled and dispensed to staff.

