Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing
Closings
There are currently 56 active closings. Click for more details.

Professionals address mental health impact amid COVID-19 pandemic

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Many people are concerned about their physical well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now mental health is coming to the forefront due to new stressors such as having to work from home or not working at all.

The COVID-19 virus is bringing anxiety and stress to many Americans. 

Ramona Perkins, a licensed professional counselor, says people like to know what’s next.

“As humans, we are really programmed to like predictability. If we can predict what’s coming at us, we can kind of form our response. So uncertainty usually triggers anxiety,” said Perkins.

Pearl Behavioral Health in Huntsville, Alabama, has seen an increase in clients seeking to schedule therapy sessions. 

Daryl Mason, a licensed professional counselor, says change can be hard.

“It has been a challenge for people to switch gears from just having a regular schedule running errands, and now, for the sake of their health, they are being told that has to change,” Mason said.

While social distancing is putting a halt to many day-to-day activities, counselors are using telemental health therapy for online sessions so that getting mental health help doesn’t have to be put on hold.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to provide some services in a way that we couldn’t before,” Perkins said. “Especially for people who aren’t able to come in or aren’t comfortable coming in.”

While new stressors are bound to come up in relation to COVID-19, councilors say you should shift your focus.

Alicia Winkle, a licensed professional counselor, says fresh air is key.

“Try to do the best you can when you’re in the home. Make sure you’re going outside as far as like around the house and taking a walk and getting some fresh air,” said Winkle.

They also say you should stay connected by reaching out to family and friends. Social distancing might mean you’re physically separated, but it doesn’t mean you have to be alone. 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's coronavirus briefing on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's coronavirus briefing on Wednesday"

U.S. Census Bureau suspends field operations for 2 weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Census Bureau suspends field operations for 2 weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus"

Closures, cancellations due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Closures, cancellations due to coronavirus"

Tennessee reporting 98 cases of novel coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee reporting 98 cases of novel coronavirus"

PRESS CONFERENCE: White House officials speak on novel coronavirus response 18 March 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "PRESS CONFERENCE: White House officials speak on novel coronavirus response 18 March 2020"

Virus outbreak delays Census counting off-campus students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virus outbreak delays Census counting off-campus students"

ABC News to air daily coronavirus update show

Thumbnail for the video titled "ABC News to air daily coronavirus update show"

Biltmore temporarily suspends some guest experiences

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biltmore temporarily suspends some guest experiences"

Trump's economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump's economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion"

Knoxville Police taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 exposure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Police taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 exposure"

Knox County Schools answer parent questions about COVID-19 closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Schools answer parent questions about COVID-19 closure"

Food City changes hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food City changes hours"

Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund"

KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state"

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response"

United Way launching COVID-19 response fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way launching COVID-19 response fund"

KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible"

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus"

President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter