1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: active Knox County cases drop below 100 Knox County teaching assistants, bus driver charged in assault of student with special needs
1  of  2
Live Now
Knox County Health Dept. holding COVID-19 press briefing Gov. Bill Lee, Nashville mayor to speak after touring COVID-19 alternate care site

Project GRAD Knoxville releases statement against racism, police brutality

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
COVER PHOTO_Project Grad 2020 logo_talkback_1112_1542073968607.jpg.jpg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Board of Advisors of Project GRAD Knoxville issued a statement Friday in response to the civil unrest sweeping the nation and world. 

The Board of Advisors of Project GRAD Knoxville celebrates and values the lives of all our students and staff. Our heart breaks for our African American/Black brothers and sisters and other people of color who are suffering in this present, unacceptable reality. They matter greatly to us and we are proud to work alongside our deeply committed GRAD team to serve and support them. 

          We stand against injustice and racism.

          We stand against police brutality in all forms.

          We stand for a fair and unbiased justice system.

The Project GRAD Knoxville Board of Advisors consists of:

  • Larry Mauldin, Chair                          
  • Alvin Nance
  • Sam Brown
  • Amy Nolan
  • Kelli Chaney  
  • Seth Smith
  • Bruce Charles                                     
  • Ray Thomas
  • Blenza Davis                                        
  • Rosalyn Tillman
  • Gloria Deathridge                         
  • Pam Trainor
  • Kelly Fletcher                             
  • Darris Upton
  • Nathan  Langlois                            
  • Steven Waller
  • Rodney Lawler

Project Grad Knoxville is a K-16 program established in 2001 to increase academic achievement, graduation rates and the number of students attending college. It is primarily supported by the Greater Schools Partnership.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter