Project GRAD Knoxville releases statement against racism, police brutality

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Board of Advisors of Project GRAD Knoxville issued a statement Friday in response to the civil unrest sweeping the nation and world.

The Board of Advisors of Project GRAD Knoxville celebrates and values the lives of all our students and staff. Our heart breaks for our African American/Black brothers and sisters and other people of color who are suffering in this present, unacceptable reality. They matter greatly to us and we are proud to work alongside our deeply committed GRAD team to serve and support them.

We stand against injustice and racism.

We stand against police brutality in all forms.

We stand for a fair and unbiased justice system.

The Project GRAD Knoxville Board of Advisors consists of:

Larry Mauldin, Chair

Alvin Nance

Sam Brown

Amy Nolan

Kelli Chaney

Seth Smith

Bruce Charles

Ray Thomas

Blenza Davis

Rosalyn Tillman

Gloria Deathridge

Pam Trainor

Kelly Fletcher

Darris Upton

Nathan Langlois

Steven Waller

Rodney Lawler

Project Grad Knoxville is a K-16 program established in 2001 to increase academic achievement, graduation rates and the number of students attending college. It is primarily supported by the Greater Schools Partnership.