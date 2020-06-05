Project GRAD Knoxville releases statement against racism, police brutality

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Board of Advisors of Project GRAD Knoxville issued a statement Friday in response to the civil unrest sweeping the nation and world.
The Board of Advisors of Project GRAD Knoxville celebrates and values the lives of all our students and staff. Our heart breaks for our African American/Black brothers and sisters and other people of color who are suffering in this present, unacceptable reality. They matter greatly to us and we are proud to work alongside our deeply committed GRAD team to serve and support them.
We stand against injustice and racism.
We stand against police brutality in all forms.
We stand for a fair and unbiased justice system.
The Project GRAD Knoxville Board of Advisors consists of:
- Larry Mauldin, Chair
- Alvin Nance
- Sam Brown
- Amy Nolan
- Kelli Chaney
- Seth Smith
- Bruce Charles
- Ray Thomas
- Blenza Davis
- Rosalyn Tillman
- Gloria Deathridge
- Pam Trainor
- Kelly Fletcher
- Darris Upton
- Nathan Langlois
- Steven Waller
- Rodney Lawler
Project Grad Knoxville is a K-16 program established in 2001 to increase academic achievement, graduation rates and the number of students attending college. It is primarily supported by the Greater Schools Partnership.
- Firehouse Subs hiring 60 in Knoxville area
- Virginia city removes 176-year-old slave auction block
- Alabama city removes Confederate statue without notice
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Baby bear spotted in North Monroe
- Look up tonight to catch a glimpse of the Strawberry Moon