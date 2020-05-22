Proposed budget cuts to Knox County Schools would save $4.4 Million

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — During a budget meeting for Knox County Schools Thursday night, cuts to certain areas were proposed that would save $4.4 million.

There is an $8 million fund balance gap in the budget for KCS due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposed cuts would take care of half of that gap.

When it comes to the other half of the fund balance gap, they are considering two options:

Take $4 million from the CARES Act to reimburse a portion of 2020 expenditures

Take $4 million of 2021’s revenue to replenish the fund balance

The proposed cuts come from three separate areas: Instructional and school based items, district level reductions and central office and system wide reductions.

Instructional and school based items

A $1 million cut was proposed when it comes to school allocation

A $300,000 cut was proposed in contracted services, doing some contracted work within the school system

And a reduction in the Pre-K program, saving $200,000

District level reductions

Getting rid of five contract days for year-round employees, this would not affect supervisor, custodial or maintenance staff. That would save $700,000

A reduction in professional development, which would save $400,000

Central office and system-wide reductions

Cutting 20 positions at the central office and system wide, creating a $1.8 million cut.

In total, these cuts would save the school system $4.4 million.

These are proposed budget cuts to make up for an $8 million fund balance gap. The school board and county commission still have to vote on the proposed budget cuts.

