Proposed LaFollette project could bring amphitheater to Liberty Park

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – LaFollette officials are eyeing a new amphitheater for Liberty Park.

The amphitheater is part of a proposed development project that would also see improvements to the parking and walkways at Liberty Park.

The city says its in the process of applying for grant money through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s recreation education services.

City officials are seeking public input on the proposal. A public meeting was held on Thursday, November 12 regarding the proposal.

The full Project Proposal Presentation is available on the City’s website at www.lafollettetn.gov . If you have any questions, contact the LaFollette City Hall at (423)562-4961.