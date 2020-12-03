Prosecutors to announce plans for enhanced punishment for Megan Boswell on January 22

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Megan Boswell, mother of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell, appeared in court on Thursday afternoon.

District Attorney Barry Staubus asked the court for more time to announce plans for enhanced punishment regarding Boswell’s charges.

Judge Jim Goodwin set a date of January 22 for the district attorney’s office to announce its plans for enhanced punishment.

Boswell’s attorney, Brad Sproles, will also update the court on the motion filed for a change of venue on January 22.

Judge Goodwin also told Sproles he could share the results of the autopsy of Evelyn with Megan.

Boswell has been charged with two counts of felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, and other charges.

She has pleaded not guilty to all 19 of the charges she faces.

