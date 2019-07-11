Prospective employers prepare for Knoxville job fair

JobNewsUSA is hosting a job fair in the Knoxville area Thursday with plenty of opportunities to get hired.

There will be dozens of employers including Denso manufacturing, H&R Block, Covenant Health and the US Army.

Thursday’s fair gives potential employees a chance to meet face to face with recruiters and hiring managers. The positions range from entry level to management.

The job fair is going on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grande Event Center at 5441 Clinton Highway.

Recruiters recommend to dress for success and bring plenty of resumes.

Click here to register for the job fair.

