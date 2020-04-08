Protecting the elderly from the harms of social isolation and providing care during COVID-19

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)- For many a funeral is a ritual and a time to remember those we lost. However the coronavirus outbreak has altered that ritual.

During the pandemic, funeral homes and families are having to make changes when it comes to losing those who are close to us. Funeral homes across the Capital Region are only allowing immediate family during the service. They are limiting 1 to 2 hours of visitation and only have 20 people or less in the facility at a time. Many families have been conducting live-streamed memorials.