Protest scheduled at Liberty Univ. following explosive POLITICO story on President Jerry Falwell Jr.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Following an explosive POLITICO story alleging self-dealing and intimidation by Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr., student protests are expected Friday, Sept. 13.

Liberty students are expected to protest tomorrow at 11:45 a.m. at the Montview Stairs.

An email from the group “Students for Change” says they will call for an investigation into allegations against Falwell in the POLITICO story, which cited unnamed sources and previously unreleased emails.

“Our mission statement is to bring to light the truth of these allegations of various misconduct as brought forth by the Politico Magazine article,” the group said in an email to WFXR News. “We are demanding and investigation both internal and external. Students for Change seeks to hold our leaders and administrators accountable for their actions.”

Word of the protests comes on the same day Reuters reporting uncovered emails which purport to show Falwell using denigrating language against students and staff of Liberty University.

Falwell told the Associated Press earlier this week that he was the target of an “attempted coup” by the unnamed people quoted in the POLITICO article. He has reportedly requested the FBI look into the matter.