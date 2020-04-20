Protesters rally at capitol for Tennessee to reopen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Sunday, protesters gathered outside the Tennessee capitol, singing songs, honking horns and raising signs to pressure Governor Bill Lee to loosen Stay-At-Home orders.

This week Lee extended the order, mandating non-essential businesses to remain closed until April 30. According to the state health department, 148 have died from COVID19 and 724 people remain hospitalized.

Those gathered say they are members of the Facebook group, #FreeTN. The group has almost 7,000 members.

An organizer told News 2 their next protest is scheduled for April 27 at 10 a.m.