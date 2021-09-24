Public assistance sought to identify skeletal remains found in Knoxville

Investigators say the victim went by “Old Man” and that an unknown woman visited him on occasion to provide supplies.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help for information that could lead to the identification of skeletal remains that were found in early September.

On Sept. 7, a call to investigators informed them of human skeletal remains located in a tent in the woods behind a shopping center at 4440 Western Ave. The victim appeared to have been deceased for at least six months.

Investigators were unable to locate anything to assist in the identification of the deceased. Investigators learned that the victim went by “Old Man” and that an unknown woman visited him on occasion to provide supplies.

The remains were transported to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination. Foul play is not suspected at this time, but a cause of death has not yet been determined.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the victim, they are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.