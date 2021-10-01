KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The National Park Service is asking the public to comment on the proposed construction of the next section of the Foothills Parkway and access improvements between Wears Valley and the Metcalf Bottoms area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The new proposed Foothills Parkway section would extend the parkway for 9.8 miles from Wears Valley to the Spur near Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. The section, known as 8D, would provide direct access to one of the park’s primary entrances.

Public comment is also sought on how to develop better access to the Metcalf Bottoms area to address safety concerns along Wears Cove Gap Road, improve visitor experience and protect park resources.

A virtual public meeting will be held on Oct. 14 from 5-6 p.m. The NPS will present an overview of the proposed actions before a question-and-answer session.

Participants can call in on listen-only mode, and not view the presentation, by dialing (312) 626-6799 and entering Webinar ID 856 4513 5682.

Written comments will also be accepted online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/Section8D . Comments can also be submitted by mail at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Section 8D/Metcalf Access Civic Engagement, 107 Park Headquarters Rd., Gatlinburg, TN 37738.

Comments can be submitted through from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31. Written comments must be submitted online or be postmarked by Oct. 31.

Both efforts could alleviate existing and future motor vehicle congestion on the Tennessee side of the park

“We are pleased to offer this opportunity to inform the public about the planning process and to receive input on these important projects,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “With growing visitation trends, considering these improvements is imperative in helping assure safe vehicle access to the park.”

For more information about the proposed Foothills Parkway Section 8D/Metcalf Bottoms Access Improvement projects, including public meeting details, virtual long-in instructions and more, visit the planning website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/Section8D.