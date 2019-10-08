Public help needed to identify vehicle of interest in Loudon County homicide investigation

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle of interest in the homicide investigation of a recently-returned Tennessee Army National Guard soldier.

Jacob Dean Bishop, 35, of Lenoir City, was found dead after deputies responded to a report of an ‘unconscious and unresponsive’ man just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Bishop was found physically-bound and shot multiple times.

“Once patrol deputies arrived on scene, it was quickly determined that foul play was involved and that the male was a victim of a homicide,” Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider said in a news release on Oct. 1.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking information on a white SUV seen in the area several days leading up to the murder and leaving the area on the day of the murder.

“We continue to work tirelessly and around the clock to bring the party, or parties, responsible for the murder of a U.S. Soldier to justice, and to provide the Bishop family with some form of closure”, said Sheriff Guider. “Jacob Bishop was a father of two, and one of our Nation’s guardians.”

The 35-year-old had just returned home a few months ago after serving a year-long deployment to Poland with the Tennessee Army National Guard.

If anyone has any information regarding the victim, his associates, or the vehicle of interest, they are encouraged to call the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 986-4823.