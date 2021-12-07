KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Area Urban League, a local social service nonprofit organization, will host an event this week for people interested in job opportunities building the downtown Knoxville multiuse stadium and surrounding private developments.

The event will promote efforts to increase the number of community members participating in the construction. Opportunities are available in excavation, steelwork, concrete work, masonry, plumbing, electric, roofing, painting and more.

The event will take place from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Knoxville Area Urban League, located 1514 E. 5th Ave.

Registration is required. You can sign-up to attend the session at seize-the-opportunity-event-3.eventbrite.com/.

City and county leaders approved the $74.5 million multiuse stadium plan in Knoxville’s Old City in mid-November. The stadium complex will welcome the Tennessee Smokies back to downtown Knoxville and site developers have pledged to bring more than $100 million in private investment for residential properties, dining and retail businesses.

Plans also include hosting other events, such as One Knoxville Sporting Club games, festivals and concerts.