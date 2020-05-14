Publix expanding store hours as US continues reopening process

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Publix will be expanding its store hours starting this weekend, the company announced Thursday.

The grocery chain scaled back its hours in March as the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. Since March 17, Publix stores across the southeast have only been open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

But starting Saturday, May 16, Publix stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Publix pharmacies will also return to their regular operating hours.

“Thank you for your patience over the past several weeks while we’ve operated under reduced hours,” the company website says.

Publix also announced it will suspend reserved shopping hours. Stores had been reserving certain hours each week to allow senior citizens or frontline workers to shop.

“We do understand some customers prefer to shop when the stores are less crowded,” the company said Thursday. “We encourage you to shop during the first hour of the day, when we can better accommodate that need.”

You can learn more about how Publix is responding to the coronavirus pandemic on the company’s website.

 

