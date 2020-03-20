Coronavirus: Publix looking to hire thousands unemployed by the COVID-19 pandemic

LAKELAND, Fla. (WDHN) — Publix is working to fill thousands of associate positions to cope with the demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release.

The company plans to hire more employees at its 1,243 stores and nine distribution centers across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.

The distribution centers are located in the following cities:

Boynton Beach, Florida

Deerfield Beach, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

Lakeland, Florida

Miami

Orlando

Sarasota, Florida

Lawrenceville, Georgia

McCalla, Alabama.

Publix is encouraging anyone who lost their jobs because of the pandemic to apply for the new openings. The company is especially looking for those who worked in the service, manufacturing, warehousing and other industries impacted by the disease.

“We take pride in serving our communities during times of need, and with the unprecedented demand we are experiencing, we’re in need of more associates to help across our operating area,” said Marcy Benton, Publix vice president of human resources. “We’re looking for people who have a desire to serve, are passionate about the food industry, are willing to work hard and ready to build a career at Publix.”

Publix hopes to have these positions filled by March 31. Those who are interested can apply online at www.publix.jobs.