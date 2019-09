(WFLA/CNN) — Publix announced it is making a $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross and United Way for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

The storm devastated Grand Bahama and its surrounding islands as a Category 5 storm earlier this week.

At one point, it stalled for about 15 hours as it continued to pummel the area with wind and rain.

Publix is also collecting donations for the American Red Cross at all its registers.