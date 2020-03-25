Publix to install plexiglass barriers at registers amid coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – Publix has confirmed it is working to add physical barriers between customers and employees in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
According to a spokesperson with Publix, the Florida grocery-store chain is installing plexiglass barriers at its registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.
Installations will begin this coming weekend and are expected to be fully installed companywide within the next two weeks.
