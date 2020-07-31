Publix to open Maryville location at Foothills Mall

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new Publix Grocery Store is coming to the city of Maryville.

A company spokesperson saying the new Publix will be built at the sight of the now closed Sears at Foothills Mall.

Publix says construction on the new 48,000 square foot location is expected to wrap up in roughly a year.

“Publix is proud to continue to grow in the East Tennessee area by bringing our unique shopping experience to Maryville. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the community,” Publix community relations manager Brenda Reid said.