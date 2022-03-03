TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay area supermarket chain Publix will remove Russian-produced vodka from its store shelves.

A spokesperson from the chain confirmed the news in an email to 8 On Your Side.

“Publix stands with the people of Ukraine. To show our support, we have decided to remove Russian-made vodka brands from our shelves,” Publix spokeswoman Maira Brous said.

It was not immediately known when Publix would strip the vodka from store shelves.

Several other companies, including FedEx and UPS, have also decided recently to not back Russia. Both companies have announced they are suspending delivery services to Ukraine and Russia as the conflict between the countries escalates.