Puckett’s restaurant celebrating Pigeon Forge grand opening

The famous Puckett’s Restaurant is inviting everyone to a celebration in honor of its grand opening in Pigeon Forge on Tuesday.

The party starts at 5 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting and ceremony at 5:30, followed by a celebration featuring live music, appetizers and extended happy hour pricing.

A portion of the day’s proceeds will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains.

Puckett’s will serve lunch and dinner through the end of September, opting to launch breakfast service on October 1.

Andy Marshall, CEO of A. Marshall Hospitality and owner of Puckett’s, said Pigeon Forge has given his new restaurant a warm welcome.

“Pigeon Forge is such a unique community, one we have long desired to be a part of,” Marshall said. “We have been overwhelmed with the community’s reception to Puckett’s, and we are blessed to have the opportunity to serve the area’s many visitors and contribute to the taste of Tennessee hospitality they experience during their time here.”

The Pigeon Forge restaurant, located at 2480 Parkway is Puckett’s sixth across the state. Other locations include in the downtown communities of Franklin, Nashville, Columbia, Chattanooga and Murfreesboro and sister concepts Puckett’s Boat House and Scout’s Pub in Franklin and Deacon’s New South in downtown Nashville.