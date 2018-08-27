Pumpkin spice latte returns to Starbucks Tuesday
(WCMH) - Fall is in the air, or at least in your cup!
It's still summer but Starbucks is releasing the autumnal seasonal classic -- the pumpkin spice latte--a little early.
It typically launches in September.
The coffee chain announced last week you can get your favorite fall fix as soon as Tuesday!
This year is the PSL’s 15th birthday and the beverage has become a fan favorite over the years.
The decision to launch pumpkin spice lattes early could be Starbucks' attempt to boost its reputation.
The coffee chain took a big hit after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia location in April.
As a result, most Starbucks locations held an anti-bias training for employees.
